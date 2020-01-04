WINNIPEG -- The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service responded to a fire Friday night.

Crews were called to a home in the 300 block of Anderson Avenue at 11 p.m.

When firefighters arrived, there was smoke coming from the home, crews attacked the fire quickly and declared the blaze under control by 11:15 p.m.

The WFPS said everyone in the home got out safely and no injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. There is no word on how much of the house was damaged.