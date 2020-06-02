WINNIPEG -- A home on Kay Crescent suffered significant damage after a fire broke out Tuesday afternoon.

The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service (WFPS) was called around 11:05 a.m. to a single-family bungalow in the 1-100 block of Kay Crescent for reports of a fire, according to the City of Winnipeg.

The city said when crews arrived smoke could be seen coming from the home and crews quickly launched an offensive attack.

However, firefighters were forced to exit the home because of deteriorating conditions and then started a defensive attack.

The city said conditions did improve and crews were able to go back inside and fight the fire. Crews declared the fire under control at 12:07 p.m.

The city said everyone got out of the home safely before crews arrived and no injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation and there are no damage estimates but the city said the home did suffer significant smoke, fire, and water damage.