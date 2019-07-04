

CTV News Winnipeg





The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service has responded to 54 calls regarding children or pets being left inside vehicles since May 1, 2019, the City of Winnipeg told CTV News Thursday.

The city said last year, between May 1, 2018 and Sept. 30, 2018, crews responded to 135 calls for these types of incidents.

Winnipeggers are reminded not to leave children or pets in cars, even if the window is cracked open, because the temperature can quickly get to a dangerous level.

The city said if someone sees a child or pet locked in a car in warm weather, they should call 911 and wait for help to come.