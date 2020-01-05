WINNIPEG -- The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service was called to a pair of fires during the overnight hours Sunday.

The first call came in at 12:01 a.m. as there were reports of a fire in a detached garage.

Crews were called to the 200 block of Austin Street North, and when they arrived they encountered heavy flames and smoke coming from the building.

Firefighters attacked the blaze and it was considered under control just after 12:30 a.m.

No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

The second incident was called in at 12:32 a.m., the WFPS went to a home in the 700 block of Lipton Street.

When crews arrived, smoke could bee seen coming from the home. Firefighters were able to get the fire under control just before 1 a.m.

The WFPS said everyone was able to get out of the home and no injuries were reported. Crews also rescued a hamster from the home.

Crews believe the fire started due to a malfunctioning dryer. They say damage was minimized because people were home at the time the fire broke out and were able to call 911 before it spread.

Fire crews are reminding people to never run a dryer when they aren't home, have your dryer installed and serviced by a professional, do not use a dryer without a lint trap and always clean it out after each load, check the venting system periodically to make sure there isn't a buildup of lint and it isn't damaged, and make sure the outdoor vent flap opens when the dryer is running.