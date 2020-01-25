WINNIPEG -- The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service responded to a fire in a 14-storey apartment building in the first block of Chesterfield Avenue around 9:51 p.m. on Jan. 24.

According o the WFPS, crews were sent to the building after its automatic alarm went off. A second alarm was called, increasing the number of firefighters and equipment on the scene, because of the potential dangers when dealing with a high-rise structure.

Upon arrival, first responders found smoke coming from a single suite on the third floor.

Crews had the fire under control by 10:13 p.m. and kept the damage contained to one unit.

One individual was assessed on scene by paramedics but did not go to the hospital. No other injuries were reported.

Winnipeg transit was also on scene to provide residents of the building shelter.

The WFPS said the cause of the fire is under investigation and there are no damage updates available at this time.