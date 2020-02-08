WINNIPEG -- Fire crews are investigating after a fire broke out Saturday afternoon.

The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service was called to reports of a fire in a two-storey fourplex in the first block of Westgrove Way around 2:45 p.m.

When firefighters arrived on scene smoke could be seen coming from one of the units. Crews launched an offensive attack and the fire was considered under control just before 3:30 p.m.

The WFPS said all residents in the building were able to get out safely and the damage was contained to one unit, meaning the rest of the residents are expected to be able to return.

Fire crews are still investigating the cause of the fire and no damage estimates are available.