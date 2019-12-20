WINNIPEG -- The cause of a fire in a detached garage is under investigation as crews were called to a home Friday night.

The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service was called to the 500 block of Home Street just after 6:30 p.m.

When crews arrived they immediately started fighting the fire in the detached garage.

It was declared under control at 6:54 p.m.

The WFPS said in a statement, there were no injuries reported and damage estimates aren’t available at this time.

Crews are investigating.