Fire crews fight garage fire on Home Street
Published Friday, December 20, 2019 8:14PM CST
WINNIPEG -- The cause of a fire in a detached garage is under investigation as crews were called to a home Friday night.
The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service was called to the 500 block of Home Street just after 6:30 p.m.
When crews arrived they immediately started fighting the fire in the detached garage.
It was declared under control at 6:54 p.m.
The WFPS said in a statement, there were no injuries reported and damage estimates aren’t available at this time.
Crews are investigating.