WINNIPEG -- Fire crews attended a fire in a multi-family residence in the 100 block of Sutherland Avenue Sunday afternoon.

According to the Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service, when crews arrived, smoke was coming from the building.

WFPS said it launched an offensive attack and had the fire under control in about 15 minutes.

No injuries were reported and damages appear to be contained to only one suite.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.