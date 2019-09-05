

CTV News Winnipeg





Several people were rescued from the second floor of a burning apartment building Thursday night.

The City of Winnipeg said Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service responded to reports a fire in a three-storey apartment complex in the 200 block of Fountain Street just before 5 p.m.

Officials say the crew on scene saw people leaning out of a window and raised ladders to rescue four people.

Once inside, they found a person unconscious.

That person was treated on scene by paramedics before being taken to hospital in critical condition.

Another person was assessed on scene but did not need to be taken to hospital.

No other injuries were reported.

The fire was under control within the hour, and most occupants of the building were able to return home later that evening.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.