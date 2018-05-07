Wildfires in Winnipeg kept fire fighters on their toes battling several significant blazes over the weekend.

According to a City of Winnipeg news release, fire crews responded to multiple fires on Sunday.

One of the most significant fires was along Wilkes Avenue. It started around 3 p.m.

The city said there was a large grass fire along the rail line, which extended from Kenaston Boulevard to the Perimeter Highway. No one was hurt, but several hydro poles, a fence and building materials were damaged.

Staff at Shaftesbury Park Retirement Residence told CTV News Sunday a fence burned nearby, but no evacuations took place because the fire was extinguished.

The city said the cause is under investigation.

Around 10:45 p.m., crews responded to a wildland fire in the area of the Transcona Bioreserve. Crews aided Winnipeg Police general patrol members, as well as Winnipeg Police’s Air-1 to aerially locate hotspots.

Earlier in the day around 3 p.m., crews also responded to a grass fire in the area of Fort Gibraltar in St. Boniface.

On Friday around 11:15 p.m., fire crews and Winnipeg police responded to a brush fire behind a store in the 1500 block of Regent Avenue West. Two men were located in the field suffering from significant burns. They were transported to hospital, but succumbed to their injuries and died. Police are investigating.

The same evening, shortly after 8 p.m., crews responded to a fire southwest on Charleswood Road and found multiple spot fires including one in a farmer’s field.

FIRE SAFETY AND REMINDERS

The City of Winnipeg said a fire ban remains in place and will be lifted when environmental conditions improve.

“Please note that all open-air fires are temporarily prohibited due to the extreme dry weather conditions in the Winnipeg area which increases the risk of dangerous fires, such as grass, brush, and wildfires,” a release said.

“WFPS and WPS encourage all residents to be safe and also active in reporting suspicious or irresponsible behaviour by phoning 911.”

“Do not approach active fire incidents – it is dangerous to do so, and you put yourself at great risk as conditions can rapidly change.”