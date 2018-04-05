

CTV Winnipeg





Winnipeg’s Fire Paramedic Service have responded to a fire on Balmoral Thursday morning where they said the building is on the verge of collapse.

The fire has been burning since 2:30 a.m. and crews remain on scene.

No injuries or occupants in the building have been reported at this time

According to the fire department, crews struggled with getting the water supply from the fire hydrants.

Roads are closed at Balmoral between Notre Dame and Cumberland, and eastbound Cumberland is blocked at Spence Street.