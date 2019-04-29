A house was destroyed in a fire that broke out Sunday night in Vita, Man.

The R.M. of Stuartburn Fire Department was called to the home on 1st Street at 8:48 p.m. and found a home with an attached two-car garage fully engulfed in flames.

No one was home at the time, said Bob Fosty, chief of the R.M. of Stuartburn Fire Department, but a dog was found in the garage that was initially unresponsive. Fosty said the dog was later taken for veterinarian care and revived.

Fosty said it took firefighters around 30 minutes to get the blaze under control, and they were able to prevent it from spreading to any structures nearby.

“The house itself is totally destroyed,” said Fosty. “The two-car garage is somewhat intact.”

Fosty said the fire isn’t suspicious and appears to have originated in a basement fireplace.