Fire destroys North End home, prompts evacuations

WINNIPEG -

An early morning fire in a vacant house forced neighbours to evacuate due to heavy smoke.

According to the Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service, crews were called to a one-and-a-half storey house on Salter Street at 2:54 a.m.

WFPS said once on scene, firefighters found a well-involved fire with heavy smoke coming from the structure.

Crews launched a defensive attack, applying water to the building using an aerial ladder and hose streams. WFPS declared the fire to be under control at 4:21 a.m.

While extinguishing the blaze, firefighters temporarily evacuated the neighbouring home due to heavy smoke conditions. No injuries were reported.

WFPS said the building sustained extensive structural damage and is considered a complete loss.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. No damage estimates are available at this time.

ROSS AVENUE WEST FIRE

The WFPS also put another fire out later Sunday morning.

WFPS said it was called to a fire in a single-family bungalow in the 1800 block of Ross Avenue West at 5:15 a.m.,

The fire service said light smoke was coming from the home when firefighters arrived.

According to WFPS, crews launched an offensive attack, declaring the fire under control at 5:38 a.m.

Residents of the home self-evacuated prior to crew arrival. No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. No damage estimates are available at this time.