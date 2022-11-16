Fire fight closes section of Sherbrook Street

Winnipeg police say a section of Sherbrook Street has been closed as crews fight a fire in the area.

Police tweeted Wednesday morning that Sherbrook Street from Westminster Avenue to Sara Avenue has been closed due to a fire.

The city said on social media that emergency crews are on the scene and the road is expected to remain closed through rush hour. No further details about the fire have been released.

TRAFFIC UPDATE:

SHERBROOK CLOSURE

Due to a fire, Emergency crews have closed Sherbrook to traffic between Westminster & Sara. It will likely remain closed through the morning rush hour. #WpgTMC #Winnipeg #Wpgtraffic — Winnipeg TMC (@WinnipegTMC) November 16, 2022

CTV News has reached out to the city for more details about the fire.

This is a developing story. More to come.