A house fire in Winnipeg forced some people out of their homes Tuesday night.

The city said in a news release fire crews were called to a two-storey home in the 700-block of Beverley Street just before 7:30 p.m.

Crews encountered flames shooting out of the home and heavy smoke when they arrived.

The fire was brought under control by 8 p.m.

The home suffered significant fire, smoke and water damage.

No one was inside the home when the flames broke out but both neighbouring homes were evacuated “out of an abundance of caution”.

Residents of the evacuated homes were allowed to return once the fire was out.

No injuries were reported.

There was no damage estimate Tuesday night and the cause of the fire was being investigated.