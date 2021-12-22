Fire forces road closures in Winnipeg's North End

A Wednesday morning fire in Winnipeg’s North End has forced road closures in the area.

Around 6:15 a.m., the City of Winnipeg’s Traffic Management Centre tweeted that firefighters were working to extinguish a fire in the 400 block of College Avenue.

Due to this fire, College Avenue is closed between Salter Street and Andrews Street.

Powers Street is also closed between Mountain Avenue and Boyd Avenue.

At this time, the Traffic Management Centre said it doesn’t know when the roads will reopen.

CTV News Winnipeg has reached out to the City of Winnipeg for more information.