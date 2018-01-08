

CTV Winnipeg





RCMP said a 19-year-old man is charged with several offenses after human remains were discovered following a fire early Sunday morning.

The Mounties said the initial call came in as a report of an assault and fire at a single residence in O-Chi-Chak-Ko-Sipi First Nation, also known as Crane River.

When RCMP arrived, the home “was fully engulfed in flames” and they were unable to locate the female who had been reported as an assault victim.

Investigators later found human remains inside the house that have yet to be identified.

The RCMP Major Crime Unit is working with Mounties from Ste Rose du Lac to investigate the scene.

A 19-year-old man, Earl Moar, has been arrested and charged with aggravated assault, arson with disregard for human life, assault and two counts of breach of recognizance. He remains in custody.