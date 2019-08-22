Fire in Red River College generator room contained: WFPS
Fire crews respond to a fire at Red River College on Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019.
Published Thursday, August 22, 2019 11:13AM CST
Last Updated Thursday, August 22, 2019 11:59AM CST
The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service said a fire in the diesel generator room at Red River College on Thursday is now contained.
A representative from the college told CTV News powerhouse staff reported the fire and emergency procedures were put in place.
The powerhouse has been evacuated and no one was hurt.
The college said the fire is contained to the one location and there are no broader impacts to the rest of campus.
Students and staff will be updated through email and the mobile safety app.