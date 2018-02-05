Winnipeg fire crews are battling a fire in the 500 block of Roseberry Street.

The city said the fire is in a two-storey commercial building, and no one was inside.

A large plume of smoke could be seen coming from the fire across the city during the rush hour.

Mark Reshaur, assistant chief, Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service, told CTV News the fire was well involved when crews arrived, and they attacked it defensively.

“It’s a waiting game, we’re just drowning it at this point,” he said. “The fire is burning very vigorously, that’s not unusual in a defensive fire. Right now we’re having to stand back and just pour water on it.”

Reshaur said the building is a warehouse where some walls and the roof had collapsed due to the fire, so crews couldn’t go inside.

He also said working in the cold is a challenge for firefighters.

“It’s a big challenge for us, we gotta be paying close attention to the health and welfare of our people,” he said, adding that they’re on the lookout for frostbite and hypothermia.

Meantime, United Firefighters of Winnipeg president Alex Forrest told CTV News he was concerned about other hazards.

Forrest said there have been reports of deep black smoke and smoke that is “all the colours of the rainbow.”

He said smoke like that tells him it’s “extremely toxic,” and that the dozens of firefighters working there are wearing full protective equipment.

With files from CTV's Sarah Plowman and Renee Rodgers