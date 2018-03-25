

Six people were sent to hospital after fire broke out in the basement of a St. Vital townhouse early Sunday morning.

The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service said crews responded to 400 block of Beliveau Road just after 4 a.m.

Nine people in the townhouse got out without assistance from firefighters. Five adults and one child were transported to hospital as a precaution.

Crews said while working to extinguish the fire, one firefighter declared a ‘mayday’ in the basement. They said a mayday is declared when a firefighter runs in trouble. In this case, the firefighter was lost and disoriented in the basement.

The fire eventually broke thought the basement ceiling to the main floor.

All firefighters were found and managed to get out of the house.

The fire is under investigation.