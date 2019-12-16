WINNIPEG -- The City of Winnipeg is warning the public of the dangers of wood-burning fireplaces and chimneys, following a fire in St. Vital on Sunday.

Just after 6 p.m., fire crews went to a 1.5 storey house in the 100 block of Pilgrim Avenue, where they found smoke coming from the home.

Following an offensive attack, the fire was under control within about 40 minutes.

Everyone inside got out of the house before firefighters arrived. No one was hurt, but the house has smoke, fire and water damage.

The city said the fire was accidental, starting from a wood-burning fireplace and chimney.

According to a news release, people need to have wood-burning fireplaces, chimneys and woodstoves inspected by a qualified professional on an annual basis, because fires can start when a stray spark or high temperatures ignite creosote build-up in a chimney.