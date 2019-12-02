Fire in Transcona caused by malfunctioning exhaust fan: city
Published Monday, December 2, 2019 9:51AM CST
WINNIPEG -- A small fire Monday morning in Transcona is being blamed on a malfunctioning exhaust fan.
The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service arrived at a home in the 100 block of Wynford Drive at around 6 a.m. on Monday to find light smoke coming from the attic.
Firefighters opened a ceiling and discovered a small fire and smouldering insulation.
The fire was brought under control by just before 6:45 a.m.
No one was hurt and no damage estimate is available.
Investigators say a malfunctioning exhaust fan caused the fire.
In a news release, the city reminds the public to perform regular maintenance checks on all exhaust fans and clean them frequently in order to reduce the risk of fires.