WINNIPEG -- A small fire Monday morning in Transcona is being blamed on a malfunctioning exhaust fan.

The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service arrived at a home in the 100 block of Wynford Drive at around 6 a.m. on Monday to find light smoke coming from the attic.

Firefighters opened a ceiling and discovered a small fire and smouldering insulation.

The fire was brought under control by just before 6:45 a.m.

No one was hurt and no damage estimate is available.

Investigators say a malfunctioning exhaust fan caused the fire.

In a news release, the city reminds the public to perform regular maintenance checks on all exhaust fans and clean them frequently in order to reduce the risk of fires.