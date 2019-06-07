A fire in Traverse Bay has forced evacuations in the Manitoba community.

According to a public notice on the Rural Municipality of Alexander’s website, a fire ban was put in place Friday afternoon around 2 p.m.

All outdoor burning, including the use of fireworks, is banned until further notice.

The R.M. of Alexander said fires are at an extremely high risk, and is hoping this ban will help prevent more fires from happening.

The penalty for disobeying the ban is a minimum $500 fine.

The R.M. of Alexander has set up an emergency centre at the Grand Marais Recreation/Community Centre. It is expected to open at 5:30 p.m. to help those affected by the fire in Traverse Bay.

No word on what caused the fire.