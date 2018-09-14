

CTV Winnipeg





The Treherne Pharmacy is damaged beyond repair following a fire Wednesday night.

Around 8:00 p.m. Craig Spencer, reeve of Norfolk-Treherne, noticed smoke coming from the roof of the building that houses the pharmacy and called the fire department.

“Fire trucks came from three towns,” Spencer said.

Crews from Treherne, Holland and Rathwell, Man. were all on the scene.

”They did such good job sustaining the fire to the one building,” said the pharmacy owner Catherine LaCroix.

Spencer says the crews were unable to get into the building, due to it having the strong security features required of a pharmacy.

Firefighters contacted the owners who were unable to unlock the building because they were in Portage la Prairie, Man. at the time.

The pharmacy is a large two-storey building with a brick addition on the back, and because smoke was coming from the place the two sections joined, crews were unable to locate the source from outside.

Eventually, fire crews had to demolish the back addition to access the flames and remained on the scene until about 1 a.m.

RCMP officers stayed on site overnight to make sure no one entered the pharmacy.

LaCroix took to Facebook Thursday to inform clients they were in the process of setting up a temporary location. She encouraged people to use nearby pharmacies in the interim, located in Norte Dame de Lourdes and in St. Claude, Man.

The post ended by offering appreciation to fire crews.

“A big thank you to all the fire departments and other volunteers that fought this fire under miserable conditions and worked hard throughout the night- your help was greatly appreciated,” it read.

LaCroix also told CTV News this is the second fire in eight years. In 2010 the building caught fire and was completely gutted and rewired.

“We never thought something like this would happen again so soon,” said LaCroix, who took over the building two years ago.

She said the fire is not considered suspicious and the cause is under investigation.