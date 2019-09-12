The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service said no one was hurt in a fire in a vacant home on Kate Street Thursday morning.

At 2:33 a.m. fire crews rushed to the vacant two-and-a-half storey home that had multiple suites in it and found the well-involved fire.

It had to be attacked from the outside at first due to heavy flames, but eventually firefighters were able to go inside to continue to fight the fire.

At one point, a neighbouring rooming house had to be evacuated as a precaution, but people who lived there were able to return once the fire was extinguished.

It was declared under control at 4:15 a.m., the city said, and crews searched the building to make sure no one was inside.

The city said the cause of the fire is under investigation.