WINNIPEG -- Winnipeg firefighters responded to a fire in a vacant home in the St. John’s neighbourhood Monday night.

Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service was called to the fire in the 400 block of Anderson Avenue at 11:04 p.m.

When firefighters arrived, they had to contend with flames and heavy smoke coming from the building.

The fire was under control at 11:43 p.m.

A search of the building determined there were no occupants inside at the time. No injuries were reported.

Estimated damages are not known.

The fire is under investigation.