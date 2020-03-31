Fire in vacant home under investigation
CTV News Winnipeg Published Tuesday, March 31, 2020 7:48AM CST
WINNIPEG -- Winnipeg firefighters responded to a fire in a vacant home in the St. John’s neighbourhood Monday night.
Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service was called to the fire in the 400 block of Anderson Avenue at 11:04 p.m.
When firefighters arrived, they had to contend with flames and heavy smoke coming from the building.
The fire was under control at 11:43 p.m.
A search of the building determined there were no occupants inside at the time. No injuries were reported.
Estimated damages are not known.
The fire is under investigation.