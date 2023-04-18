Fire investigation prompts road closures in Winnipeg
The Winnipeg Police Service has blocked off part of Manitoba Avenue amid a fire investigation on Tuesday.
Crews were called to the fire in the 500 block of Manitoba Avenue early Tuesday morning.
Images show firefighters and fire trucks at the scene, as well as two homes that appear to have substantial damage.
Winnipeg police are investigating the fire and are working to determine whether it was an arson.
Amid the investigation, Manitoba Avenue is closed between McGregor Street and Andrews Street.
As of 5:30 a.m., police are holding the scene.
