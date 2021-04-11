Advertisement
Fire on Ellice Avenue closes roads
Published Sunday, April 11, 2021 9:52AM CST Last Updated Sunday, April 11, 2021 10:23AM CST
Convenience store fire on Ellice Ave., April 11 (Source: Zachary Kitchen, CTV)
WINNIPEG -- The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service is currently on scene fighting a fire on in the West End.
According to the City of Winnipeg parts of Ellice Avenue and Victor Street have been closed because of the fire.
Residents and drivers are asked to avoid the area.
This is a developing story. We’ll have more details when they become available.