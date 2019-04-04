

CTV Winnipeg





A donut shop had to be evacuated after fire broke out Wednesday evening in Winnipeg’s North End.

Firefighters were called to a property with two residential buildings in the 500 block of Selkirk Avenue just after 6 p.m.

A fire official says the fire broke out in the rear building and it's now said to be a total write off.

No one was in either residence at the time of the fire but next door, "The Donut House" was evacuated of three employees.

The fire caused slight damage to the front residence and minimal damage to the donut shop.

No one was injured.

There is no damage estimate available and the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Selkirk Avenue was blocked in both directions between Andrews and Salter Streets as crews worked to put out the flames.