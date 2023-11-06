Fire shuts down Winnipeg street amid Monday morning rush hour
A Burrows-area street is currently closed due to a working fire.
Winnipeg police posted Monday morning on X, the site formerly called Twitter, that Selkirk Avenue is closed between Arlington and McPhillips streets because of the incident.
Selkirk Ave between Arlington St and McPhillips St and Arlington St is currently closed due to a working fire. Please use an alternate route.— Winnipeg Police (@wpgpolice) November 6, 2023
Drivers are asked to use other routes.
Photos from the scene show smoke coming from a home in the 1000 block of Selkirk Avenue.
Fire crews were dousing the home from the ground and from an aerial fire truck.
This is a developing story. CTV News will provide updates as they become available.
