Fire tears through North End home
CTV Winnipeg
Published Saturday, May 25, 2019 5:27PM CST
The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service is investigating a fire that broke out in the North End early Saturday morning.
Crews were called just before 5 a.m. to a vacant home on Selkirk Avenue near Arlington Street.
Officials say the building suffered significant smoke, fire and water damage.
The fire happened close to where another fire killed two people last week.
No damage estimates are available yet.