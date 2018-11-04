

CTV Winnipeg





A fire truck crashed on its way to the scene of a fire in St. Vital Saturday night, according to a Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service press release.

Officials say they got the call about a fire at a two-storey building on Nichol Avenue near Dunkirk Drive around 8:30 p.m.

No one was injured in the crash, which happened near the intersection of Westdale Place and St. Mary’s Road.

At the scene of the fire, officials say everyone had evacuated before crews arrived and no one was injured.

The cause of the fire is under investigation and the damage estimate is unknown at this time.