Advertisement
Winnipeg News | Local Breaking | CTV News Winnipeg
Firefighter injured in North End fire
Published Saturday, June 6, 2020 9:33AM CST
(File image)
WINNIPEG -- A fire in a mixed-use building in Winnipeg's North End left a firefighter with minor injuries early Saturday morning.
According to WFPS, crews attended the 500 block of Selkirk Avenue after reports of a fire in a two-story building at 1:55 a.m.
Once on scene, firefighters encountered smoke coming from the building. Crews launched an offensive attack, declaring the fire under control at 2:09 a.m.
WFPS searched the building, and no one was located inside. One firefighter sustained a minor injury and was treated on scene.
The cause of the fire is under investigation, and no damage estimates are available.