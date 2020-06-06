WINNIPEG -- A fire in a mixed-use building in Winnipeg's North End left a firefighter with minor injuries early Saturday morning.

According to WFPS, crews attended the 500 block of Selkirk Avenue after reports of a fire in a two-story building at 1:55 a.m.

Once on scene, firefighters encountered smoke coming from the building. Crews launched an offensive attack, declaring the fire under control at 2:09 a.m.

WFPS searched the building, and no one was located inside. One firefighter sustained a minor injury and was treated on scene.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, and no damage estimates are available.