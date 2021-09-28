Firefighter taken to hospital following Point Douglas warehouse fire

WINNIPEG -

One firefighter has been taken to hospital after responding to a warehouse fire Tuesday in the first 100 block of Point Douglas Avenue.

The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service was called to the fire around 11:20 a.m., and will likely remain on scene for several days.

Grey, thick smoke could be seen billowing from the area Tuesday afternoon.

Assistant Chief Jamie Vanderhorst with the Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service said so far the reports suggest the building was empty and there was no one inside. However, there’s been no way for fire crews to enter the building and verify.

He noted that it’s safe to say the building is a total loss, as the roof has caved in.

“What the crews encountered was the heavy black smoke and flames from the middle, which caused the roof to collapse,” Vanderhorst said.

“At this time, because the roof collapsed, it is hard to get at those hot spots without making that entry.”

He noted since firefighters can’t gain entry to the building, they have to find others ways to extinguish the fire from outside the structure.

Vanderhorst added that since it’s a warm day outside, they’ve been having to rotate crews.

“We also are encountering some issues with hydro wires,” he said.

“Even though apparently they are off. It is very hard for our apparatuses to get in there to deploy an aerial to get it from up above.”

The Winnipeg Police Service confirmed to CTV News it is assisting the Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service (WFPS) with the fire.

Police said eastbound Higgins Avenue is now closed at Annabella Street, with traffic being rerouted north and west. Southbound

Higgins Avenue is closed at Sutherland Avenue, with traffic being rerouted west.

The public is asked to avoid the area and find alternate routes.

“We’re looking at it to be a prolonged event,” Vanderhorst said at a Tuesday afternoon news conference.

Vanderhorst noted that he has not heard of any residents in the area who’ve been asked to evacuate their homes.