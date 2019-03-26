

CTV Winnipeg





On Monday night, Winnipeg firefighters battled a house fire in the 200 block of Battery Street north of Selkirk Avenue.

Crews were called to the scene at 10:45 p.m. on Monday and arrived to find a well-involved fire.

Firefighters battled the fire from the outside for an hour and a half, and had to open up exterior walls and the roof to access the flames.

Once most of the flames were knocked down, crews entered the home to fully extinguish the fire.

Investigators say the house was empty and no injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, and no damage estimates are available at this time.