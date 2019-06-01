

Jeremie Charron, CTV Winnipeg





Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service (WFPS) crews battled a large grass fire in South Transcona Saturday.

The blaze flared up late in the morning and burned throughout the day on St. Boniface Road near Symington Road.

The City says some properties had to be evacuated due to heavy smoke. The WFPS asked people to avoid the area and advised residents with respiratory conditions to keep their windows closed and stay inside.

As of 6:00 p.m. Saturday, fire crews told CTV news evacuation orders were lifted and the fire was contained.

Firefighters respond to four grass and brush fires Friday, seven in last two days

Four separate grass and brush fires around Winnipeg kept fire crews busy Friday.

The first blaze flared up around 3:30 p.m. near Midland Street. The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service says it was a small grass fire.

Less than an hour later, crews responded to the second fire at the back of Dalhousie School. The WFPS said the fire was about 90 metres by 28 metres in size. Crews were able to get the fire under control just after 5 p.m.

Crews discovered the third fire, a small grass fire in the area of Nairn Avenue and Watt Street around 5:15 p.m.

Just after 7:00 p.m., firefighters responded to the fourth fire, a large grass and brush fire, behind homes on Highland Creek Road.

Once on scene, crews used specialized equipment and a drone to help put out the fire that stretched nearly 50 metres.

No injuries were reported and damage was avoided at all four fires.

This brings the total number of grass and brush fires to seven in Winnipeg over the last three days.

WFPS reminds residents to be extra cautious during hot, dry and windy conditions.

The WFPS said when wind speed exceeds 25 kilometers per hour, all open-air fires, including those in fire pits, are prohibited.