Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service crews are on the scene battling a ‘significant fire’ in a warehouse at 274 Jarvis Street Monday.

Fire crews and police responded to an automatic alarm just before 12:45 a.m. where they found a well-involved fire.

It spread across the building which occupies a full city block, WFPS said. Most of the building has collapsed.

The City of Winnipeg tweeted just before 4 a.m. that residents in the area were successfully evacuated.

WFPS said eight nearby homes were evacuated and Winnipeg Transit provided a bus to shelter the evacuees.

Manitoba Hydro cut power to the surrounding area to make sure hydro lines, power, and transformers don’t add to the hazards.

People are being asked to avoid the area.

The city also tweeted that smoke from the fire is travelling east across the city and people are being asked to close their windows.

CTV News observed multiple fire crews, including an aerial truck fighting the fire.

WFPS said one firefighter suffered a slip and fall injury, but was able to continue working.

CTV News also saw people from the Salvation Army Community Response Unit passing out hot chocolate and cookies to people affected by the fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation and no damage estimates are available at this time.