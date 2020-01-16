WINNIPEG -- The City of Winnipeg said two people were taken to hospital in stable condition following a house fire on McDermot Avenue Wednesday.

Firefighters were called to the two-and-a-half storey multi-family home at around 7:25 p.m., where they found smoke coming from the building.

Most people escaped before they arrived, but when firefighters searched the building, they found one person upstairs that they helped out through an upper-floor window.

The city said other than the two people taken to hospital by paramedics, it appears no one else was hurt.

The cause of the fire -- which the city said caused extensive damage from fire, water and smoke -- is under investigation. It was declared under control at 8:31 p.m.