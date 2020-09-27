WINNIPEG -- Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service rescued a dog from a house fire in the Spence area on Sunday morning.

At 6:21 a.m. the fire crews were called to a fire in a two-storey house on Langside Street between Ellice and Sargent Avenue.

According to WFPS, firefighters encountered smoke inside the structure and launched an offensive attack. The fire was declared under control at 6:51 a.m.

WFPS said crews completed a search of the home, finding and rescuing a dog. No one else was inside and no injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. Damage estimates are not available at this time.