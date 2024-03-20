Firefighters respond to two fires in Winnipeg

Winnipeg firefighters dealt with a pair of fires Wednesday morning at opposite ends of the city.

Firefighters were called to a fire on Beliveau Road in the Worthington neighbourhood shortly after 8:30 a.m. Wednesday. According to the city’s website, the incident was declared closed 15 minutes later.

Later in the morning, crews were also responding to a fire on Johnson Avenue in the Chalmers neighbourhood.

Traffic has been closed in the eastbound lane on Johnson Avenue as crews continue to work.

CTV Winnipeg has reached out to the city for an update on the fires.

-With files from Katherine Dow