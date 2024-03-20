WINNIPEG
Winnipeg

    • Firefighters respond to two fires in Winnipeg

    Share

    Winnipeg firefighters dealt with a pair of fires Wednesday morning at opposite ends of the city.

    Firefighters were called to a fire on Beliveau Road in the Worthington neighbourhood shortly after 8:30 a.m. Wednesday. According to the city’s website, the incident was declared closed 15 minutes later.

    Later in the morning, crews were also responding to a fire on Johnson Avenue in the Chalmers neighbourhood.

    Traffic has been closed in the eastbound lane on Johnson Avenue as crews continue to work.

    CTV Winnipeg has reached out to the city for an update on the fires.

    -With files from Katherine Dow

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    N.L.

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    • House of Hope to add 24 new beds for supportive housing

      The City of London is putting $2.7 million over the next two years towards the London Cares Homeless Response Services. The money will be used to add 24 new highly-supportive housing units at the House of Hope, established in the fall of 2023.

    • Stolen vehicle leads to charges for London pair

      Around 11:20 p.m. on March 18, police got a 911 call that a vehicle had been stolen from the area of King Street and Richmond Street. Several officers went to the scene and found the vehicle a short distance away near Maitland Street and Hill Street.

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News