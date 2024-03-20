Firefighters respond to two fires Wednesday morning

Winnipeg firefighters dealt with a pair of fires Wednesday morning at opposite ends of the city.

Firefighters were called to a fire in the 300 block of Beliveau Road in the Worthington neighbourhood shortly after 8:30 a.m. Wednesday. According to the city’s website, the incident was declared under control approximately 15 minutes later.

Crews found heavy smoke and flames coming from a garage and a nearby mobile home, and also saw downed power lines.

People inside the home were able to evacuate and no injuries were reported. Manitoba Hydro was called to address the downed lines.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Earlier in the morning, crews also responded to a fire in a vancat house on Johnson Avenue in the Chalmers neighbourhood. According to the city, firefighters responded at 8:09 p.m and the fire was declared under control at 9:25 a.m.

Traffic was closed in the eastbound lane on Johnson Avenue to allow crews to work.

A damage estimate was not available, and the cause is under investigation.

-With files from Katherine Dow