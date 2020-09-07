WINNIPEG -- The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service had to shuttle water to extinguish a house fire on the southern edge of the city Monday afternoon.

According to WFPS, fire crews were called to the home on Viking Road, just off St. Mary's Road, at 2:17 p.m.

WFPS said flames and smoke were coming from the home when firefighters arrived.

Crews had to shuttle water to the fire in tankers because the home is located outside the water district.

WFPS declared the fire under control at 2:58 p.m.

No one was taken to hospital but WFPS treated one person at the scene.

No damage estimates are available. The cause of the fire is under investigation.