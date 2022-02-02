'Fires like these are heartbreaking': crews continue to battle blaze on Langside Street

Winnipeg Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

O'Toole resigns as Conservative leader, will stay on as MP

Erin O'Toole has resigned as the leader of the Conservative Party of Canada but will stay on to serve as the Durham, Ont. member of Parliament. The majority of caucus voted to remove O'Toole in a secret ballot on Wednesday. In a decisive revolt, 118 votes were cast at the virtual morning meeting, 73 MPs voted in favour of replacing O’Toole, while 45 MPs voted to endorse his leadership.

Regina

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Edmonton

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Ottawa

  • O'Toole resigns as Conservative leader, will stay on as MP

    Erin O'Toole has resigned as the leader of the Conservative Party of Canada but will stay on to serve as the Durham, Ont. member of Parliament. The majority of caucus voted to remove O'Toole in a secret ballot on Wednesday. In a decisive revolt, 118 votes were cast at the virtual morning meeting, 73 MPs voted in favour of replacing O’Toole, while 45 MPs voted to endorse his leadership.

Atlantic

Kitchener

Vancouver

Vancouver Island