'Fires like these are heartbreaking': crews continue to battle blaze on Langside Street

Winnipeg -

Fire fighters continued to battle a huge blaze at a commercial building on Langside Street—fighting to keep the flames from spreading to other buildings—a task made difficult by frigid temperatures.

As of Wednesday evening, Portage Avenue between St. Mary Avenue and Sherbrook Street remains closed as crews continue to battle the fire.

Flames engulfed the building on Langside Street around 9:30 a.m. sending smoke billowing across Winnipeg's Downtown. The fire quickly spread to the rest of the building.

"It would appear this building will be a total loss. Our focus right now is to try and stop the fire enough to prevent extension to the buildings to the east," WFPS assistant chief Scott Wilkinson told reporters Wednesday afternoon.

Black smoke rises from a fire in a building on Langside Street on Feb. 2, 2022 (Photo courtesy Charlie McKean)

Wilkinson said crews arrived to heavy fire in one part of the building and launched a defensive attack immediately due to the nature of the blaze. He said the fight to contain the blaze was made difficult by extreme cold temperatures.

"We are fighting a lot of issues with the temperatures. We've had freezing lines, freezing hoses and apparatus breaking due to the cold," he said.

The city does not believe there was anyone in the area of the building where the fire began, and everyone in the other areas of the building safely evacuated.

SHOP OWNER ARRIVES TO FIND HIS SHOP ON FIRE

The first floor of the building is home to four storefronts—among the tenants, the West End Biz which has been based out of the building on Langside for more than 10 years.

"Fires like these are heartbreaking when they happen to folks," Joe Kornelsen, West End Biz executive director, told CTV News. "We had a few staff in our building and we all exited the building when the fire alarm went."

Black smoke rises from a fire in a building on Langside Street on Feb. 2, 2022 (Photo courtesy Charlie McKean)

Mu Mu, the owner of Not a Donut—one of the storefronts in the building, said his shop was closed Wednesday. He only found out about the blaze from a customer. When he got there—his shop was on fire.

"This is … I have no feelings right now," he said, looking on as the flames destroyed his store.

In a statement to CTV News, a spokesperson for the Celestial Church of Christ Redemption parish, which is also housed in the building on Langside Street, said they thanked God there were no casualties in the fire.

"We can't describe the range of emotions we all are feeling today as a result of the fire outbreak," they said, adding one of their members was at the church on Wednesday to check on the building and ensure everything is intact.

The spokesperson said the church leadership is planning next steps.

U OF W STUDENT RESIDENCE EVACUATED AS A SAFETY PRECAUTION

Percy Carter, a University of Winnipeg student who lives in McFeetors Hall across the street from the blaze, said he was evacuated Wednesday morning.

"While I was studying in my room, the manager here asked us to go outside because of that fire," he said, adding when he came outside he could feel the heat.

"Lots of flames, very big flames."

Smoke rises from a fire in a building on Langside Street on Feb. 2, 2022 (Photo courtesy Charlie McKean).In a statement to CTV News, the University of Winnipeg confirmed the student residence was evacuated as a safety precaution, and plans to have students return to the hall Wednesday evening.

While no other U of W buildings were evacuated, the city says several neighbouring buildings were evacuated as a precaution and evacuees will not be allowed to return until fire operations are complete.

No serious injuries were reported, though one fire fighter was injured due to a slip on the ice. The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service says the cause of the fire is under investigation.

The city says heavy equipment will be brought in to demolish the building.