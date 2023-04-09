Fires on Selkirk and Ross keep Winnipeg fire crews busy Saturday

The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service (WFPS) responded to two fires Saturday, both in the same area of the city.

First was a commercial building fire in the 500 block of Selkirk Avenue around 1:39 p.m. Fire crews arrived to see smoke coming out of the building. Firefighters attacked the flames from the inside, declaring it under control at 2:11 p.m.

Traffic was blocked on Selkirk Avenue for part of the afternoon. No one was hurt in the fire. The cause is under investigation.

The WFPS got another call Saturday night, around 11:10 p.m., this time at a two-storey home in the 500 block of Ross Avenue.

Firefighters stayed outside the home as they battled the blaze, bringing it under control by 11:43 p.m.

Everyone got out safely before crews arrived. The City of Winnipeg’s Emergency Social Services (ESS) team responded to the scene to help four people find temporary housing.

No damage estimates are available. The cause of the fire is under investigation.