Fires on Selkirk and Ross keep Winnipeg fire crews busy Saturday

Traffic was blocked on Selkirk Avenue for part of the afternoon. No one was hurt in the fire. The cause is under investigation. (Source: Zach Kitchen, CTV News) Traffic was blocked on Selkirk Avenue for part of the afternoon. No one was hurt in the fire. The cause is under investigation. (Source: Zach Kitchen, CTV News)

Winnipeg Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Attacks in Ukraine continue amid Easter pleas for peace

Weekend shelling by Russian forces killed at least seven civilians, Ukrainian officials reported Sunday as Pope Francis and Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby used their traditional Easter messages to highlight the war in Ukraine and other conflicts around the world.

Regina

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Edmonton

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Ottawa

Atlantic

Kitchener

Vancouver

Vancouver Island