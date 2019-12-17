WINNIPEG -- The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service said no one was hurt in a fire now under investigation by Winnipeg police.

It happened at 4:39 a.m. Tuesday, when firefighters were called to a two-story, multi-family home in the 200 block of Austin Street North.

Smoke was seen coming from the home when the fire service arrived, and everyone inside the building had already escaped without help from firefighters.

No one was hurt, the fire service said.

It said the fire has been ruled an arson, caused by fireworks being set off in the building.