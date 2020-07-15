WINNIPEG -- On July 15, 1870, Manitoba officially became the fifth Canadian province.

The Manitoba Metis Federation has created a unique way to celebrate the 150th anniversary of the occasion, by hosting a simultaneous fireworks display across the province Wednesday night.

"The Manitoba Metis Government is inviting all Manitobans to take a few moments to escape from the difficult times caused by COVID and witness history," stated MMF President David Chartrand in a statement.

Chartrand added, "The Metis, led by Louis Riel and the Provisional Government, negotiated Manitoba’s entry into Confederation and Canada’s entry into the North-West. We want to ensure that our celebration brings together Manitobans of all backgrounds so we can celebrate the shared history of our beautiful province we are fortunate enough to call home and do so together."

The fireworks display will take place in Winnipeg, West St. Paul, The Pas, Cranberry Portage, Dauphin, Duck Bay, St. Laurent, Grand Marais, Portage la Prairie, and Wabowden, along with other communities throughout the province. Chartrand said it’s the first province-wide simultaneous fireworks display.

The display begins at 10:45 p.m.

Chartrand said Manitobans are being encouraged to watch from the safety of their backyards, homes, or vehicles to ensure physical distancing, and did not disclose the locations of the fireworks. The event will also be live-streamed on metisnation.ca and the Manitoba Metis Federation’s website.