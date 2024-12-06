WINNIPEG
Winnipeg

    • First cheques from Children's Special Allowance settlement given out

    The Manitoba Metis Federation has started to hand out cheques from the Children’s Special Allowance class action lawsuit.

    The settlement is in regards to a lawsuit over the government clawing back federal benefit payments to children in the child welfare system. The Children’s Special Allowance goes out to agencies that care for children and mirrors the monthly Canada Child Benefit cheques.

    “For us this particular day is really a time of justice…They’ve already suffered enough; let’s understand that,” said MMF president David Chartrand.

    Under the settlement, Manitoba will pay $84,800,000 to the plaintiffs. A portion of the funds will also be used for programs and services to be delivered as part of the distribution.

    Chartrand noted 4,572 people will now be receiving the money that was taken from them.

    “It’s a changemaker for them,” he said.

    “It’s definitely an opportunity to get that head start that they needed.”

    More information on cheque distribution will be available to class action members in the coming weeks. Class action members have until Feb. 21, 2037 to claim the compensation.

    • With files from CTV’s Joseph Bernacki.

