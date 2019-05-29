Featured
First court appearance for alleged staged hate crime scheduled for Wednesday
The owners of BerMax Caffe and Bistro are scheduled to take the stand Wednesday. CTV photo/Beth Macdonell
The owners of a cafe at the centre of accusations of a staged hate crime are scheduled to have their first court hearing Wednesday.
The three owners of BerMax Caffé and Bistro were charged with one count of public mischief in April.
Police allege a robbery the night before Passover was staged and that anti-Semitic graffiti and vandalism were falsely reported as being committed by outside suspects.
The family has denied the accusations.
CTV News learned the owners of the Corydon Avenue restaurant may have been facing financial difficulties prior to the alleged crime.
