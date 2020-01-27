WINNIPEG -- Winnipeg police have arrested a 23-year-old man in connection with a homicide investigation in early November.

Police have charged Arnold Mbaka Nduta with first-degree murder.

His arrest comes after police were called to a home in the first 100 block of Tim Sale Drive at 11:45 p.m. on Nov. 4.

Officers were responding to reports that a man had been shot and when they arrived, they found a man dead with an apparent gunshot wound.

He was identified as Rig Debak Moulebou, 20.

Nduta was arrested on Jan. 22 and is currently in custody, police said.