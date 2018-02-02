

Winnipeg police have upgraded charges against a Vancouver man arrested in connection with the homicide of a 29-year-old Winnipeg man.

Mustafa Peyawary died after an assault on Aug. 13, 2017 in the 100 block of Killarney Avenue. Police said he showed signs of “massive blunt force trauma” and investigators “believed that he was assaulted over an extended period of time.”

Vancouver resident Aram Soroush, 25, was arrested Jan. 10 and charged with conspiracy to commit murder.

Police said Friday that he has been rearrested and charged with first degree murder, and remains in custody.

Three men have already been charged with first degree murder in connection with the death: Vancouver resident Damir Kulic, 27, Edmonton resident Ahamed Althaaf Ismail, 29, and Winnipeg resident Matthew Marjanovic, 29.